The Trunk Pujo Edit to take place September 1-3
Subhadrika Sen Published : 29th August 2023 05:26 PM | Published : | 29th August 2023 05:26 PM
Head over to The Trunk Pujo edit for a shopping and gastronomic experience between September 1 to 3, 2023 at Gallery Gold near Menoka Cinema. Check out a range of items from jewellery to apparel, from artworks to skincare and wellness and food. You can browse for ceramics by Bake Clay to Raga for apparel, Many Me for accessories or Shoborys for pure silver jewellery. The exhibition is open to all and will continue from 3 pm to 8 pm.
What: The Trunk Pujo Edit
When: September 1-3, 2023
Where: Gallery Gold
Time: 3 pm to 8 pm
Free entry for all