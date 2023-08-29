The Trunk Pujo Edit to take place September 1-3  

Head over to The Trunk Pujo edit for a shopping and gastronomic experience between September 1 to 3, 2023 at Gallery Gold near Menoka Cinema. Check out a range of items from jewellery to apparel, from artworks to skincare and wellness and food. You can browse for ceramics by Bake Clay to Raga for apparel, Many Me for accessories or Shoborys for pure silver jewellery. The exhibition is open to all and will continue from 3 pm to 8 pm.

What: The Trunk Pujo Edit

When: September 1-3, 2023

Where: Gallery Gold

Time: 3 pm to 8 pm

Free entry for all