Hop over to lifestyle exhibition Sip & Shop
It will be held at Princeton Club on September 2 and 3
Subhadrika Sen Published : 31st August 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 31st August 2023 11:59 PM
Visit the Sip & Shop 6th edition curated by Boho Trunk Café at the Princeton Club. Choose from over 40+ sustainable brands and refresh your wardrobe, jewellery collection, home accessories, and more. Do not forget to taste fantastic food while at the exhibition. It is open to all from noon to 10 p.m. Till September 3.