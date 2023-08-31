Home Events Kolkata

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee holds solo exhibition, Shringar

Drop in at The Bengal Ghorana on September 2 and 3

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  31st August 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  31st August 2023 11:59 PM
Glimpse of the collection

Glimpse of the collection

Inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee curates a one-of-its-kind exhibition called Shringar at The Bengal Ghorana. Drop in during the weekend and check out ceramic jewellery, Odisha Patachitra, and unisex dhotis with inspired motifs from Tagore’s Raktakarabi. The exhibition is open to all from noon to 9 pm, till September 3.

TAGS
Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee

Comments