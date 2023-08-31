Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee holds solo exhibition, Shringar

Inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee curates a one-of-its-kind exhibition called Shringar at The Bengal Ghorana. Drop in during the weekend and check out ceramic jewellery, Odisha Patachitra, and unisex dhotis with inspired motifs from Tagore’s Raktakarabi. The exhibition is open to all from noon to 9 pm, till September 3.