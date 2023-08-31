Home Events Kolkata

Suman Mukhopadhyay's Bechara B B celebrates Bertolt Brecht's 125 anniversary

Watch the show at Girish Mancha on September 3

Celebrating 125 years of Bertolt Brecht, Suman Mukhopadhyay has directed Bechara B.B, a free-flowing performance on Brechtian philosophy. The theatre is presented by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity in collaboration with Chetana and Tritiyo Sutra at Girish Mancha from 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at Thirdbell 

