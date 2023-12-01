Sneak peek of the fourth AMI Arts Festival 2023 

Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) is back with its annual arts festival, The AMI Arts Festival 2023 from December 1- 10, 2023. The fourth edition of the festival is majorly significant as the Festival returns to the KCC premise after three long years. Furthermore, it gives a platform to established players and emerging faces to display their talents. The AMI Arts Festival has always supported and encouraged the arts which are multi-disciplinary in nature. This year, the audience will be treated to an eclectic line-up of exhibitions, workshops, performances, screenings, panel discussions, and more.

Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, KCC gives a glimpse of the programs. She says, “This year we'll be offering a diverse blend of performances and exhibits for people of all ages and abilities. There are live performances by artistes like Silajit, The Arko Mukhaerjee Collective, and Debdeep. We plan to encourage creativity and uplift local artists with our 13 interactive expert-led workshops on different Indian art and craft traditions, 8 engaging talks, 5 exhibitions with artworks, photographs, tactile art, and natural heritage objects, an art bazaar, and a film festival featuring young-adult filmmakers.”

The AMI Arts Festival is curating several workshops which bring the artisans closer to their audience, and impart knowledge of endangered folk arts like pichwai, madhubani, sanjhi art, and more to the next generation. It also has the likes of Riddhi Sen, Chandril Bhattacharya, Sudipta Chakraborty, and others who come together for the arts from fields like films, theatre, literature, and more.

The four art exhibitions are an interesting mix of new talents. From a debut solo exhibition of Rajan V.S Kapur to an open-call submission of photographs for My Kolkata in Kolkata 4.0 which celebrates the built heritage, the Festival has it all. Talking about it Agarwal mentions, “The AMI Arts Festival provides a platform for emerging artists across various fields through its rich and diverse program. We have art exhibitions and talks celebrating budding contemporary artists from the various art colleges of Bengal. There are numerous creative workshops allowing seasoned artists to teach their craft to others, special workshops and exhibitions for those with visual and developmental disabilities, and more.”

For more details visit the official KCC website.