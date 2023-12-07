Check out what’s happening around town 

Check out what to do around town this weekend

Here's a glimpse of what you can do around town this week.

Pizza party

If you love pizza then this Pizza Festival at One Sip Gastropub cannot be missed. Head over to their ongoing Pizza Fest and taste unique flavours like Egg Blast Pizza, Tutti Frutti Pizza, Baked Mihidana pizza, Laal Maas Pizza, and others. On till December 15.

New on the plate

Want to taste some exotic dishes at pocket-friendly prices? Head over to Indu Coffee House and browse through their latest menu additions including Cheesecake Shake, Pulled Pork Burger, Pork Chop in brown sauce and more.

Christmas Bazaar

Have your Christmas Shopping to do? Visit Barra Din a Christmas Carnival orgnised by the Crafts Council of West Bengal artisana. Browse through art and crafts, gift items, winter wears and more. The exhibition is on from noon to 7 pm on December 9 and 10 at Daga Nikunj. Entry free.

Remembering Indira Devi

Here’s a tribute to Indira Devi Choudhurani, Tagore’s niece by Indira, an organisation on music training. Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary a two-day musical event – Legacy in Melody- has been organised at CLT Aban Mahal from 6 pm on December 9 and 10. Participants include Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, Promita Mallick and members of the institute. Tickets are available at insider . in

The Kite Runner on- stage

Khaled Hosseini’s beloved novel The Kite Runner is brought to life on stage by the group Purbaronga. Directed by Prasenjit Bardhan and Sumit Kumar Ray, the novel unfolds in a theatre at the Nazrul Shotobarshiki Sadan on December 12 from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at thirdbell. in

Melodious Music

The Swara Samrat Festival returns to Nazrul Mancha to enthrall audience for three days beginning from December 15. Beginning its eleventh edition this year, the musical line-up includes Zakir Hussain, Hiranmay Mitra, Pandit Debojyoti Bose, Suman Ghosh and others. On till December 17. Tickets are available at bookmyshow . com

Three Decades of Anjan

Head over to G.D Birla Sabhaghar on December 17 from 7 pm onwards to listen to Anjan Dutt and his acoustic band which celebrates three decades of Dutt. His biggest hits will be re-arranged with new sound by the band featuring Amyt Dutt, Neel Dutt, Debopratim Baksi and Proshanto Mahato. Tickets are available on insider .in