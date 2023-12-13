Head over to Boho Trunk Cafe and Store for their Sip and Shop Cafe Edit

Looking for knick-knacks for Christmas and year-end gifts? Head over to the Sip and Shop Café edit presented by Boho Trunk Café & Store. Running between 3 pm and 9 pm from December 15 – 17, browse through a variety of jewellery, apparel, homemade food, bags, perfumes, and more.

What: Sip and Shop Café Edit

When: Dec 15- 17, 2023 ; 3 pm to 9 pm

Where: Boho Trunk Café & Store, 38 Indrani Park, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata 33