Head over to Boho Trunk Cafe and Store for their Sip and Shop Cafe Edit
The lifestyle pop-up is sure to give you options for your Christmas and year-ender gifts
Subhadrika Sen Published : 13th December 2023 01:26 PM | Published : | 13th December 2023 01:26 PM
Looking for knick-knacks for Christmas and year-end gifts? Head over to the Sip and Shop Café edit presented by Boho Trunk Café & Store. Running between 3 pm and 9 pm from December 15 – 17, browse through a variety of jewellery, apparel, homemade food, bags, perfumes, and more.
What: Sip and Shop Café Edit
When: Dec 15- 17, 2023 ; 3 pm to 9 pm
Where: Boho Trunk Café & Store, 38 Indrani Park, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata 33