Take make-up tips from the experts for your best looks this weekend 

Take cues to look your best this season

Wondering how to look your best for the upcoming Christmas and year-ender parties? Join Priyanka Chowdhury, model and entrepreneur for a MAC Makeup Magic masterclass at Quest Mall. The event is open to all and starts from 3 pm onwards.

What: Makeup Magic

When: Saturday, December 16; 3 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Quest Mall

Free entry