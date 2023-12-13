Take your party picks at Slay by Manjri Agarwal, The Party Edit
The day-long pop up offers several luxe brands and designer labels to choose your Christmas and year-ender looks
Subhadrika Sen Published : 13th December 2023 01:38 PM | Published : | 13th December 2023 01:38 PM
With hardly a few days left for all the Christmas and year-ender parties to begin, have you got the perfect attires for yourselves? Let Slay by Manjri Agarwal, The Party Edit helps you choose your next party dress and accessories. Featuring designers and brands like Aisha Rao, Dhruv Kapoor, Abraham & Thakore, Raya Jewels and more, there is something for everybody in women's and menswear fashion. So head over to The Kenilworth tomorrow and find your pick.
What: Slay by Manjri Agarwal, The Party Edit
Where: The Kenilworth, Calcutta
When: December 14; 11 am to 8 pm