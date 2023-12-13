Take your party picks at Slay by Manjri Agarwal, The Party Edit

With hardly a few days left for all the Christmas and year-ender parties to begin, have you got the perfect attires for yourselves? Let Slay by Manjri Agarwal, The Party Edit helps you choose your next party dress and accessories. Featuring designers and brands like Aisha Rao, Dhruv Kapoor, Abraham & Thakore, Raya Jewels and more, there is something for everybody in women's and menswear fashion. So head over to The Kenilworth tomorrow and find your pick.

What: Slay by Manjri Agarwal, The Party Edit

Where: The Kenilworth, Calcutta

When: December 14; 11 am to 8 pm