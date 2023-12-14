Ahead of the festive season, here's what you can do around town

Here's indulge keeping you updated with some of the 'lit' events to look out for.

Pasta Bread Bowls

Love pasta and sourdough bread? Now get the best of both. Waypoint introduces toasted sourdough bread bowl with garlic butter filled with your choice of pasta from among gnocchi, penne, and spaghetti with a range of sauces. You can also add chicken, lamb, or bacon to the dish. The combination is at a pocket pinch of Rs 525+.

December Vibes

At the onset of winter, the city has a nostalgic and romantic vibe full of stories. Head over to Ahindra Mancho on December 15 to witness a performance – December’er Shohorey organised by Bengal Web Solution. Performing artistes include Saheb Chattopadhyay, Sujoyneel Bandyopadhyay, Salil Symphony, Rohini Roychowdhury, and others. The event starts from 5 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider . in

Celebrating Theatre

Celebrated theatre group Nandikar presents the 40th National Theatre Festival at the Academy of Fine Arts from December 16. Catch plays like Mareech Sangbad by Chetana; Hunkaro by Ujaagar Dramatic Association, Rajasthan; Kharu Ka Khara Qissa by Backstage, Uttar Pradesh; Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De by Luckyjee Gupta, Jammu & Kashmir and more. Witness a special exhibition on veteran actor Rudraprasad Sengupta. On till December 25. Tickets are available on Nandikar website.

Sustainable Day-out

Doing the rounds of places for the perfect Christmas and year-ender gifts? Visit A Day in the Spice Bageecha 7.0 on December 17 from 10 am to 6 pm and join in the fashion, food, and fun. There will be over 50 organic stalls to take your pick from. Entry ticket (on spot) Rs 100 per head.

Adnan Magic

Adnan Sami makes a stop in Kolkata on December 17 to make the audience sway to his soulful music. Head over with your gang to Westside Pavillion next to Nicco Park from 7 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider .in

Concept Performance

Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts on December 22 from 5 pm to catch the 40th performance of Detritus which is a contemporary performance proposing the lightness of being and living in a world burdened by what we consume and discard. The performance has been conceptualised and directed by Paramita Saha and will be performed as part of the 40th National Theatre Festival. Open to all.

Harrdy in Kolkata| Dec 24| Newtown

After winning the hearts of many with his Bijlee song, Harrdy Sandhu visits Kolkata for a music concert during his In My Feelings India Tour on December 24. Get your gang and head over to Aquatica from 5 pm onwards to enjoy the live concert. Tickets are available at insider .in