Head over for a Sizzler Feast at Social Kitchen

It’s time to sizzle into December with the Social Kitchen’s Sizzler Feast at Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties, up for grabs are Cottage cheese steak, Paneer Tikka, Tangra chilli chicken, Crispy red fish, Grilled chicken steak, and more. Every sizzler is paired with a bartender’s special mocktail or wine/beer to lift your spirits.

What: Sizzler Feast

Where: Social Kitchen, Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

When: till December 20, 2023

Price (approx): Rs 699+ (Veg) / Rs 799+ (Non-Veg)