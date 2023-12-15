Head over for a Sizzler Feast at Social Kitchen
Pair the smokiest sizzlers in veg or non-veg with drinks to lift your spirits.
Subhadrika Sen Published : 15th December 2023 11:36 AM
It’s time to sizzle into December with the Social Kitchen’s Sizzler Feast at Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties, up for grabs are Cottage cheese steak, Paneer Tikka, Tangra chilli chicken, Crispy red fish, Grilled chicken steak, and more. Every sizzler is paired with a bartender’s special mocktail or wine/beer to lift your spirits.
What: Sizzler Feast
Where: Social Kitchen, Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport
When: till December 20, 2023
Price (approx): Rs 699+ (Veg) / Rs 799+ (Non-Veg)