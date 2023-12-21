With Christmas weekend knocking, here's what to do around town

Here's what to look forward to this festive week.

Christmas Spreads

Visit Sorano to indulge in their Christmas festive cheer. From a range of specially curated dishes and drinks, you would find them all. Take in the flavours of dishes like Fiochetti Con Pollo and Swiss Chard Pansotti and sip along with it cocktails like Merry Berry Martini and The North Pole. The festive menu is on till January 3, 2024

Winter Flavours

Come winter and the taste palate starts craving for certain winter special flavours. Riyasat-e-hind puts together all winter specials in their limited edition seasonal menu. Grab Makki di roti and saag to Awadhi Nihari for the mains, to Lemongrass tea and hot chocolate as drinks and one cannot forget Gajar ka Halwa for the desserts. The special menu is available till February end, 2024.

Shopping Spree

Wondering what to put in the Christmas socks as presents for your dear ones? Head over to Prodorshoni Christmas Edit at Gallery Gold for your last-minute festive shopping. A curation of sustainable and home-grown brands awaits you to choose from lifestyle products, art, and food. On December 23 & 24 from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Rajasthani Tales

Head over to the Kolkata Centre for Creativity on December 23 to catch a special show of Hunkaro by the Ujaagar Dramatic Production. Directed by Mohit Takalkar, the play has interwoven three stories of hope, strength, and resilience. While two narratives are from contemporary writers, a third one is from the legendary Vijaydan Detha. The show starts at 5:30 pm and tickets can be availed at the KCC website.

Theatre Festival

Hypokrites is all set to host the ninth edition of its leading youth theatre and cultural festival Porjash on December 23 and 24 at Gyan Mancha. This year the line-up includes notable theatre groups like Turup, PlayHouse Kolkata, Hypokrites, Kissewala, and more taking to the stage, stand-up comedy, and musical performances. Tickets available at thirdbell .in

Night Long Music

Head over to Nazrul Mancha for an all-night music soiree on December 24 comprising some of the best musicians of the generation. From Kabir Suman to Babul Supriyo, from Monomoy Bhattacharya to Ujjaini Chatterjee and Porshia Sen, find them all during this extravagant musical night. The show starts at 8 pm and tickets are available at insider. in.

Kendraka Live

Head over to The Wisdom Tree Café on December 27 and revel in the live music of this alt-jazz band. Comprising drummer and music director Gaurab Chatterjee and bassist Mainak Nagchowdhury, music lovers are in for a treat. The event is free and open to all from 7 pm onwards.