Reminisce memories with ChitraRekha at ICCR
Artist Jogen Chowdhury will inaugurate the exhibition.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 25th December 2023 06:35 PM | Published : | 25th December 2023 06:35 PM
Witness ChitraRekha, an exposition of artworks ranging from drawings to alpona on terracotta plates and more show by artists Siddhartha Majumder and Sourav Ghosh, reminiscing their walks together since childhood through the lanes of Santiniketan, showcased by artworks in this exhibition.
Where: ICCR, Kolkata
When: December 26-January 4; 3 to 8 pm