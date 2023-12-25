Reminisce memories with ChitraRekha at ICCR

Witness ChitraRekha, an exposition of artworks ranging from drawings to alpona on terracotta plates and more show by artists Siddhartha Majumder and Sourav Ghosh, reminiscing their walks together since childhood through the lanes of Santiniketan, showcased by artworks in this exhibition.

Where: ICCR, Kolkata

When: December 26-January 4; 3 to 8 pm