Here’s a quick guide to ring in the New Year with parties and treats around the city

Here's what you can do on the last week of 2023

Here's a quick guide of what happening around the city on the last week of the year.

Winter Specials

If you want to take out some time for yourself, go on a date or simply meet up with friends amidst your busy schedule, head over to The Beanshot Café and also check out their new winter special menu. From the innovative popcorn shake to the warming Dark Hot chocolate, you can also satisfy your hunger pangs with the Roasted chicken in brandy sauce. On till January 15, 2024.

Paper wonders

Head over to the South Gallery of the Academy of Fine Arts to check out a spectacular group show on origami organised by Indian Origamists. This exhibition is held in the memories of origami maestros Sailendranath Mukhapadhyay and Akira Yoshizawa. On till December 30, 2023 from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Delicious Desserts

Celebrate Christmas cheers with The Mint Enfold’s Christmas Charcuterie Dessert Board! Dive into a range of gluten-free and sugar-free treats including ginger cranberry, earl grey lavender cookies, Fudgy brownie bites, and more. Order in from their social media, website or opt for pick up. Available till December 31, 2023. For queries call +91 9554733555.

Circle of Life

Watch the play Typist performed by Debshankar Halder and Poulami Chattopadhyay under the latter’s directions at the Academy of Fine Arts on December 30 from 6:30 pm onwards. The storyline is about coming full circle in life through the eyes of two typists. The play has been adapted from Murray Schisgal's The Typists. Tickets are available on thirdbell .in

Party with Sunny

Gather your New Year party gang and head over to JW Marriott on December 31 from 8 pm onwards to party with Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone. Usher in the New Year with music, fun, and food. Tickets are available at insider. in

Cruising in the cool

Spend luxurious quality time with your near ones aboard the Vivada Cruise and ring in the New Year on December 31. Soak in breathtaking views of the city from the Ganges along with live music, gourmet dining, champagne toasting to a New Year, and much more. Tickets are available at insider .in

Music with Monali

Head over to The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat on December 31 and dance the night away to soulful music by Monali Thakur. Along with a perfect New Year party get the best of foods and drinks to accompany the evening. Tickets are available at bookmyshow . com