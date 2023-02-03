Brush up you photography skills with Shayak Raychaudhuri's workshop
Raima Ganguly Published : 03rd February 2023 12:47 AM | Published : | 03rd February 2023 12:47 AM
Do you have a camera, be it mirrorless, DSLR or digital that's gathering dust in a corner? It's time to dust it off and make the best out of the device and remaining winter. Enroll for a two day outdoor Photography workshop conducted by photographer Shayak Raychaudhuri. Beginners can enroll alongside professionals. Up till February 5. +91 90076 88062