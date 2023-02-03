DJ Harsh Bhutani to make people groove at The Empty Head this Saturday 

One of Sector V's most posh addresses- The Empty Head is all set to host a groovy night this Saturday named Raise Your Glasses. The lounge with a swanky decor is bringing to the city DJ Harsh Bhutani to keep weekend party peeps on their toes while also keeping them hooked with scrumptious food that comes with an exclusive 15% discount. If you wish to get tipsy, there's good news too as they will be giving out buy one get one offers on selected beer brands and 2:1 on whiskey orders. Wait no more, make The Empty Head your latest party destination this weekend.

What: Raise Your Glasses ft. DJ Harsh Bhutani

Where: The Empty Head

When: February 4th (10pm onwards)

Contact: +91 81004 25717