Pay a classy tribute to Rabindranath Tagore with International Tagore Festival 

Bengalis and their love for Rabindranath Tagore is inseparable. This weekend head out to Rabindra Sadan to celebrate the bard of Bengal and his music as multiple artists come together over a span of three days. Titled International Tagore Festival, this event will witness veterans like Srabani Sen and Pramita Mullick performing, but also host artists like Aditi Mohsin from Bangladesh. Up till February 5th. 5pm onwards. 033 2228 7548