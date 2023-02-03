The annual Great Awadhi Kabab Festival is back
The festival is running at all Oudh 1590 outlets.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 03rd February 2023 03:30 PM | Published : | 03rd February 2023 03:30 PM
The rich flavours of Awadh comes alive with the 10th edition of The Great Awadhi Kabab Festival exclusively at Oudh 1590 spreading the fragrance and aroma of an exotic range of succulent kababs. Come and experience the richness of Awadhi Kababs at your nearest outlet.
Where: Oudh 1590, all outlets
When: February 3 onwards
Price for 2: Rs 1000+