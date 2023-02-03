The annual Great Awadhi Kabab Festival is back

The rich flavours of Awadh comes alive with the 10th edition of The Great Awadhi Kabab Festival exclusively at Oudh 1590 spreading the fragrance and aroma of an exotic range of succulent kababs. Come and experience the richness of Awadhi Kababs at your nearest outlet.

Where: Oudh 1590, all outlets

When: February 3 onwards

Price for 2: Rs 1000+