Vertex at Fairfield by Marriott to come alive with a fun weekender party
Raima Ganguly Published : 03rd February 2023 12:51 AM | Published : | 03rd February 2023 12:51 AM
Unplug from the world after a hectic work week as Vertex, Fairfield by Marriott comes alive with rhythmic beats and soulful notes spun out by city based artists and DJs. This weekly event will take place at Vertex every Saturday now onwards. Wait no more and head out out with friends for some worthwhile groove. 9pm onwards. +91 76050 86817