The Tale of Thousand Revelries to bring together diverse range of styles and mediums

Head out to one of the most premium pop exhibitions in the country as Amrita Deora hosts The Tale of a Thousand Revelries. Home to a diverse range of styles and mediums, the exhibition will display a range of paintings, sculptures and installations. Indulge in some luxurious palates as they will also host a wine & cheese evening on the first day. To bring out the artist in you, check out their live graffiti event in juxtaposition with an opera event which showcases sub-culture and high culture simultaneously.

What: The Tale of Thousand Revelries

Where: Club Jolie's, Mumbai

When: February 4-5