The Tale of Thousand Revelries to bring together diverse range of styles and mediums

The event is being hosted by Amrita Deora, founder of The Designera

Raima Ganguly Published :  04th February 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  04th February 2023 12:00 AM
Head out to one of the most premium pop exhibitions in the country as Amrita Deora hosts The Tale of a Thousand Revelries. Home to a diverse range of styles and mediums, the exhibition will display a range of paintings, sculptures and installations. Indulge in some luxurious palates as they will also host a wine & cheese evening on the first day. To bring out the artist in you, check out their live graffiti event in juxtaposition with an opera event which showcases sub-culture and high culture simultaneously. 

 

What: The Tale of Thousand Revelries 

Where: Club Jolie's, Mumbai

When: February 4-5 

