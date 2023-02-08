Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to create mental health awareness through his Sitar recital  

Sitarist and music producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma might be in his early twenties but he has already a plethora of reasons to make his fans proud. The youngest disciple of late Ravi Shankar, Rishab also actively advocates for mental health and curated a musical act titled Sitar for Mental Health that has been travelling the world. He is all set to bring this act back home now, and will be performing in Kolkata- his guru's hometown this Friday. "This particular hour-long recital is designed to invoke states of deep reflection, receptivity and introspection. Sitar for Mental Health events are multi-sensory-immersive experiences helping bridge ancient practices of sound and energy medicine using traditional Indian Classical music" shares Rishab while talking about his upcoming performance.

The session will focus on silence, deep listening, and the gradual adoption of the development of musical improvisation and consciousness.

What: Sitar for Mental Health

When: February 10th (6pm onwards)

Where: Gallery Kolkata

Details: insider.in