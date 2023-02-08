Home Events Kolkata

The Yellow Taxi to take mid- week party goers on an old- school groove

The homegrown musical ensemble will go live at Hard Rock Cafe tomorrow 8:30pm onwards  

Raima Ganguly Published :  08th February 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  08th February 2023 12:00 AM
Picsart_23-02-08_23-35-32-338

The Yellow Taxi

Kolkata based indie band The Yellow Taxi is all set to take party goers on a old school groove tomorrow at Hard Rock Cafe. Start unwinding your mid week blues and bring in your friends to dance the night away to their blues and rock & roll tunes. To add to the revelry, munch on some of HRC's signature dishes like The Double Decker Double Cheeseburger, 24 Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger and Mezze Platter. Wash the spices down with Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Rhythm & Rose Mule, and Bahama Mama.

 

What: The Yellow Taxi Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe 

When: February 9th (8:30pm onwards)

Contact: +91 9831723332

TAGS
Hard rock Cafe The Yellow Taxi

Comments