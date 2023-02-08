The Yellow Taxi to take mid- week party goers on an old- school groove

Kolkata based indie band The Yellow Taxi is all set to take party goers on a old school groove tomorrow at Hard Rock Cafe. Start unwinding your mid week blues and bring in your friends to dance the night away to their blues and rock & roll tunes. To add to the revelry, munch on some of HRC's signature dishes like The Double Decker Double Cheeseburger, 24 Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger and Mezze Platter. Wash the spices down with Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Rhythm & Rose Mule, and Bahama Mama.

What: The Yellow Taxi Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: February 9th (8:30pm onwards)

Contact: +91 9831723332