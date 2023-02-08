The Yellow Taxi to take mid- week party goers on an old- school groove
The homegrown musical ensemble will go live at Hard Rock Cafe tomorrow 8:30pm onwards
Raima Ganguly Published : 08th February 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 08th February 2023 12:00 AM
Kolkata based indie band The Yellow Taxi is all set to take party goers on a old school groove tomorrow at Hard Rock Cafe. Start unwinding your mid week blues and bring in your friends to dance the night away to their blues and rock & roll tunes. To add to the revelry, munch on some of HRC's signature dishes like The Double Decker Double Cheeseburger, 24 Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger and Mezze Platter. Wash the spices down with Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Rhythm & Rose Mule, and Bahama Mama.
What: The Yellow Taxi Live
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
When: February 9th (8:30pm onwards)
Contact: +91 9831723332