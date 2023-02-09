Jugal's Literature Festival to celebrate Bengal's love for mishti
Raima Ganguly Published : 09th February 2023 11:55 PM | Published : | 09th February 2023 11:55 PM
Jugal’s is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious sweetmeat shops of Kolkata, and to celebrate it’s 100th year of success they have come up with a unique literature festival that will pay a tribute to Bengal’s most prized culinary treasure- mishti. Titled Jugal’s Literature Festival, this event will take place at Town Hall. 10am onwards. Up till February 12. jugalslitfest.org