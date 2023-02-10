Popular Bengali musical ensembles to come together for Band-e-mic

There are a very few Gen-Y music aficionados in Kolkata who wouldn’t get excited about some of the most popular 2000’s Bengali rock bands coming together. Titled Band-e-mic, this event will take place at Gitanjali Stadium with ensembles like Fossils, Chandrabindoo, Fakira, Cactus, Lakkhichhara and The Anupam Roy Band coming together. 2pm onwards. Gates open at 11am. Details on insider.in