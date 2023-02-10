Home Events Kolkata

This V-Day take your significant other on a long-drive to the Sundarbans

Raima Ganguly Published :  10th February 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  10th February 2023 12:00 AM
Jhore Jole Jongole

You may utilise the weekend ahead of V-Day by taking your beau out on a long drive to the wilderness. Jhore Jole Jongole is Sundarban’s latest eco-heritage destination spread across acres right next to a deltaic river. This year they have curated attractive packages exclusively for love birds, along with an Indian menu. Up till February 19. Instagram- @jhorejolejongole

