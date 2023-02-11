Catch Arijit Singh perform perform LIVE in Kolkata

The king of playback singing Arijit Singh is all set to perform live in Kolkata on Saturday, February 18. So get ready for a night of absolutely electrifying musical extravaganza! With fans and music maniacs spanning generations, the ace music artiste is coming to the city as a part of his ongoing ‘One Night Only India Tour’ and he has chosen Kolkata to be his third stop. Can’t keep calm, right? The live concert is slated to take place at Aquatica, Kolkata for which the tickets are available on Paytm Insider. In the live concert, Arijit will take you on a journey through his favorite playlist of hit songs and it definitely is going to be a One Night Only premium experience that you would not want to miss.

There’s no better way to connect with your favorite singer than to see him perform live on stage. So, get ready to witness the multi-talented and versatile singer’s exuberant live performance while you sway to his soothing melodies and groove to his catchy numbers. Book your tickets today!

Where: Aquatica



When: February 18, 6pm onwards



Tickets available on Paytm Insider