Nrityasamaroh at ICCR to host classical dance veterans across Indian forms

Kolkata is quite inseparable from it's love for music, dance and fine art. Home to numerous cultural schools and groups, there are a few that definitely stand out from the rest. South Kolkata Nrityangan, one of the renowned classical dance institutions in Kolkata has now come up with their maiden edition of Classical Dance Festival titled 'Nrityasamaroh' that will see talented students coming together for a celebration of classical dance forms. Due to take place on February 18th, 05:30 pm onwards at the Indian Council For Cultural Relations - Kolkata, thee glorious evening will commence with an opening group dance by the students of South Kolkata Nrityangan followed by engrossing performances by legendary artists from various parts of India. Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and Mohiniyattam exponent Guru Gopika Verma from Kerala, veteran Odissi dancer Guru Gajendra Panda, Kathak artist Guru Sandeep Mallik, eminent Bharatnatyam artist Rajdeep Banerjee and Manipuri veteran Bimbavati Devi are some of the legendary performers of the evening.

What: Nritya samaroh

Where: ICCR, Kolkata

When: February 18th (5:30pm onwards)