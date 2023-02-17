Arijit Singh goes live from Kolkata

None other than the soulful Arijit Singh is coming to Kolkata to offer a worthwhile, musical evening to his fans. He is set to perform at Aquatica Water Park, and you must be prepared for hours of swaying to his perfect voice and melodies. Wait no more as one of the most awaited concerts is finally happening tomorrow.

What: Arijit Singh Live

Where: Aquatica Water Park

When: February 19 (6:30pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in