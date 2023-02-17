CalBunka Reboot '23 comes back with a bigger and better cultural festival
Published : 17th February 2023
CalBunka is a music, food, art and sports festival that embodies Calcutta’s creative spirit. They are all set to come back with a bigger bang after the pandemic this year with CalBunka Reboot ’23 with a stellar lineup of musicians from all around the country and food, bar, martial arts and gaming sections. The event will take place at The Stadel.
What: CalBunka Reboot '23
Where: The Stadel
When: February 18
Contact: Instagram: @calbunka