Cultural festival Paanch Phoron kicks off today

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle exhibition Paanch Phoron featuring fashion labels, food stalls, home-décor brands and an art carnival is about to take place at Citizen’s Park, Ballygunge today onwards. Organised by Sudarshana Mukherjee, councilor of ward 68, the event will host veteran music composer Debojyoti Mishra, Dilip Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, folk artist Swapan Basu and Siddhartha Chatterjee, actor and financial analyst as the chief guests of the evening. There will also be exclusive interactive workshops for senior citizens, women and differently abled people.

What: Paanch Phoron

Where: Citizen’s Park, Cornfield Road, Ballygunge

When: February 17th (4:30pm onwards)