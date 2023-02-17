Enjoy luxurious delights from the house of Masque at Vintage Asia
JW Marriott Kolkata brings in seasonal goodness from Masque at Vintage Asia. Masque will be curating an 8-10 course pan plated menu that will see slight regional variations from ingredients to create unique dishes. Chef Varun Totlani, head chef at Masque is the man behind this delectable pop up.
What: Masque at Vintage Asia
Where: JW Marriott Kolkata
When: February 17- 18 (7pm onwards)
Price: Rs. 7499++ taxes per person.