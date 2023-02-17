Karim's Hatibagan hosts an exclusive Jashn-e-Biryani festival

Karim’s Hatibagan welcomes an ultimate culmination of varieties of Biryani from different parts of the country through a specially curated festival named Jashn-e-Biryani. This Festival aims to celebrate spectacularly diverse Biryani cultures where you get to experience dishes like Goan Prawn Biryani served in Coconut Shells to Matka Biryani where the Biryani is slowly cooked in clay pots.

What: Jashn-e-Biryani

Where: Karim's, Hatibagan

When: February 17 (Noon onwards)