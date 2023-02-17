Kolkata Literary Festival 2023 to take place at Jodhpur Park Grounds

If you are a literature enthusiast or an artist, there’s good news for you as the Jodhpur Park Grounds are soon set to deck up in the colours of Kolkata Literary Festival 2023. There will be abundant events for you to engage in such as book readings, talk shows and meet ups. You can also put up your own stall at the festival.

What: Kolkata Literary Festival 2023

Where: Jodhpur Park Grounds

When: February 19 (11am onwards)

Contact: ukiyotoindia.com