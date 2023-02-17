Sorabh Pant to perform at Hard Rock Cafe

Funnyman Sorabh Pant is all prepped to entertain city audiences at Hard Rock Cafe coming Wednesday. Head out to this Park Street address to roll on the floor laughing with his hilarious tales while also gorging on signature delicacies like Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Char-grilled Quesadilla and so on.

What: Sorabh Pant Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: February 22 (8:30pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98317 23332