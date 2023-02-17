The Haat is back with its Spring Edit

The Haat at Kolkata Ice Skating Rink is back with its Spring Edit for shopaholics to splurge and update their wardrobes ahead of the season change. Shop from different brands under a single roof since there will be more than eight stalls for you to choose from.

What: The Haat Spring Edit

Where: Calcutta Ice Skating Rink

When: Up till February 19 (11am onwards)

Contact: +91 98368 42726