Vedic at The Westin Kolkata launches a revamped menu

Vedic at The Westin, Kolkata has revamped its menu with meticulously crafted recipes and freshest seasonal ingredients. The three sub-categories Himam, Hemanta and Sishir have been updated with dishes like Raktaphalam, Bajre ka Raab and Kavak Galvani Raab. Patrons can also enjoy sweet delights such as Berry Phirni, Pista Halwa and Palm Jaggery Pongal. 7pm onwards.

What: New Menu

Where: Vedic, The Westin

When: February 17 onwards (7pm onwards)

Contact: +91 90733 23290