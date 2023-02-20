Celebrate Bhasha Dibosh with Shonar Bangla Circus at What’s Up! Cafe

To celebrate the linguistic and cultural diversity, renowned Bangladeshi band Shonar Bangla Circus is all set to perform at Southern Avenue’s What's Up! Cafe to celebrate Bhasha Dibosh on a musical note to acknowledge that languages are beyond borders and act as a powerful social tool to mark the occasion.

The Bhasha Dibosh special menu will feature items like Mutton Dahi Vada, Mutton Roast Dakshini Style, Kosha Mangsho with Phulkas, Fish Fry and so much more. The cocktails section is also quite abuzz with drinks like Towering Inferno, Daab Punch and Drunken Parrot.

What: Bhasha Dibosh celebrations

Where: What’s Up! Cafe, Southern Avenue

When: February 21, 7.30 pm onwards

Price for 2: Rs 1500+