DJ Abhishek to take party goers on an energetic groove at Makati
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th February 2023 11:59 AM | Published : | 24th February 2023 11:59 AM
Are you still looking for your weekend party destination? If your answer is yes, you may consider heading out to the hip and happening in Makati this weekend as DJ Abhishek will spin out a groove fest from his console tomorrow. Sip on some gorgeous cocktails and gorge on lip smacking light bites to take things a notch higher
What: DJ Abhishek Live
Where: Makati
When: February 25 (8pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in