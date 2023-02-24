Explore the Dying Ghats with Townscript this Sunday

Kolkata has developed beside the Hooghly River- a tributary of the mighty Ganges. This has given way to numerous ghats dotting the city, some of which are active till date. The word ghat means a series of steps in Bengali. If you wish to revisit history, and are fond of architectural magnificence, we suggest you join the Explore the Dying Ghats Walk this Sunday.

What: Explore the Dying Ghats

Where: from Armenian Ghat

When: February 26 (7:30am onwards)

Contact: townscript.com