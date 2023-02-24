Four Coins Cafe to host a pop up exhibition named Restyle Weekend

Four Coins Café near Lords More is all set to host yet another pop up session across two days, and we assure you it’s going to be all about fun and frolic. Titled Restyle Weekend, this pop up bazaar will be home to numerous homegrown brands like Kagoj Phool, The Tee Co., Anuradha’s HomeMade Cakes and Trixoo Arena.

What: Restyle Weekend

Where: Four Coins Cafe

When: February 25- 26 (2pm onwards)

Contact: +91 86177 12291