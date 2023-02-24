Sovvota & The Band to go live from TopCat CCU today

Renowned artists Sovvota & The Band have travelled to this part of Bengal all the way from Bangladesh to connect audiences through music. She will be going live from TopCat CCU along with her band today so head out to the venue for a worthwhile musical soiree.

What: Sovvota & The Band Live

Where: TopCat CCU

When: February 24 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in