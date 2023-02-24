The Aristocrats to perform at Five Mad Men as a part of their Defrost Tour
Globally popular musical ensemble The Aristocrats are in India for their Defrost Tour and we can’t keep calm because they are about to perform at Five Mad Men this Sunday. Have a smashing, rocking evening as they take the audience on a head banging groove.
What: Defrost Tour by The Aristocrats
Where: Five Mad Men
When: February 26 (7pm onwards)
Contact: the-aristocrats-band.com