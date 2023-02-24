Home Events Kolkata

The Aristocrats to perform at Five Mad Men as a part of their Defrost Tour

Globally popular musical ensemble The Aristocrats are in India for their Defrost Tour and we can’t keep calm because they are about to perform at Five Mad Men this Sunday. Have a smashing, rocking evening as they take the audience on a head banging groove.

What: Defrost Tour by The Aristocrats

Where: Five Mad Men

When: February 26 (7pm onwards)

Contact: the-aristocrats-band.com

