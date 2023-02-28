Immerse yourself in Rabindrasangeet and other Bengali songs this Sunday

Kabol Khela, a cultural programme sequel to last year's Swopne Amar- Prem Bahurupe Barbar, organised by Zitatel, will be held, where beautiful renditions of Tagore's songs shall be performed by legendary singers like Sraboni Sen, Paulomi Majumder, script by Sumantra Sanyal, along with dance performance by Madhubani Chatterjee and narration by Raya Bhattacharya. Beautiful renditions of popular Bengali classics will be performed by Prabudhha Raha in the second half with the popular TV host Mallika. The show got immensely popular last year which happen to create a sequel this year.

Where: Uttam Mancha

When: Sunday, March 5, 6 pm onwards

Contact for passes: 9874023114