Brush up your Salsa skills at Kolkata Salsa Weekend 

The event will take place at ITC Royal Bengal 

Raima Ganguly Published :  06th January 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  06th January 2023 12:00 AM
Kolkata Salsa Weekend is back in the city with its 4th edition at ITC Royal Bengal. The three day revelry will not only showcase numerous performances by revered artists from Spain and India, but also host workshops and parties

 

What: Kolkata Salsa Weekend

Where: ITC Royal Bengal 

When: January 6- 9 (4pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98301 58223

