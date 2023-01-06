Join the revelry as Fossils turns 25
Head out to Orchid Garden to witness the ensemble perform
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th January 2023 12:00 AM
One of the oldest and most popular rock bands of Kolkata- Fossils is turning 25 and that sure does call for some rocking celebrations. Head out to Orchid Garden to witness the ensemble perform with all their glory and belt out some of their chart toppers like Bishakto Manush, Bicycle Chor, Dewali-Pee and Hasnuhana
What: 25e Fossils
Where: Orchid Garden
When: January 9 (5:30pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in