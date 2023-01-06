Join the revelry as Fossils turns 25

One of the oldest and most popular rock bands of Kolkata- Fossils is turning 25 and that sure does call for some rocking celebrations. Head out to Orchid Garden to witness the ensemble perform with all their glory and belt out some of their chart toppers like Bishakto Manush, Bicycle Chor, Dewali-Pee and Hasnuhana

What: 25e Fossils

Where: Orchid Garden

When: January 9 (5:30pm onwards)