The Westin Kolkata to commemorate Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's 200th birth anniversary with Shaam-e-Awadh
Immerse in a cultural evening complemented by a host of authentic Awadhi dishes
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th January 2023 12:00 AM
To observe Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s 200th birth anniversary, The Westin Kolkata is organising a cultural event named Shaam-e-Awadh. Immerse in some authentic Awadhi dishes curated by Sheeba Iqbal from Lucknow, while witnessing a Kathak performance by Nandini Sinha, nostalgic Ghazals by Atif Ali Khan, and Mehfil-e-Tarannum by Askari Naqvi.
What: Shaam-e-Awadh
Where: The Westin Kolkata
When: January 8 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in