The Westin Kolkata to commemorate Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's 200th birth anniversary with Shaam-e-Awadh

To observe Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s 200th birth anniversary, The Westin Kolkata is organising a cultural event named Shaam-e-Awadh. Immerse in some authentic Awadhi dishes curated by Sheeba Iqbal from Lucknow, while witnessing a Kathak performance by Nandini Sinha, nostalgic Ghazals by Atif Ali Khan, and Mehfil-e-Tarannum by Askari Naqvi.

What: Shaam-e-Awadh

Where: The Westin Kolkata

When: January 8 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in