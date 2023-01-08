Rabindra Sadan to witness diamond jubilee celebrations of danseuse Keka Chattopadhyay today

To celebrate the diamond jubilee of danseuse Keka Chattopadhyay, her institution Rupa Bharati is coming together today for a unique revelry. Titled Hirok Chhotay Keka Chattopadhyay, the event will witness eminent personalities from all aspects of fine art coming together to pay tribute to the legendary artist, and celebrate her life and works. Prepare yourself for a evening full of rhythm and dance, followed by a felicitation programme for notable guests. The diamond jubilee celebration also coincides with the 46th annual cultural event of her dance institution Rupa Bharati.

What: Hirok Chhotay Keka Chattopadhyay

Where: Rabindra Sadan

When: January 8 (5:30 pm onwards)

Contact: 8617712291