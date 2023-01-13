Head out to Academy of Fine Arts to watch a play named Lok Katha

Home Events Kolkata

Raima Ganguly Published :  13th January 2023
The classic saga Lok Katha of 1987 by thespian Usha Ganguly is back in the world of theatre after 36 years, and will go live from Academy of Fine Arts coming Monday. Writer Ratnakar Mattakari makes us question ourselves through the play and jolts us into realising the power of silence. January 16. 6:30pm onwards. Details on BookMyShow

