Kanan Gill to go live from Kala Kunj
He will performing his funny act Is This It?
Raima Ganguly Published : 13th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 13th January 2023 12:00 AM
Popular comedian Kanan Gill is yet again set to perform in the city this Saturday at Kala Kunj. His newest funny act Is This It? has already travelled across multiple cities and talks about certain incidents in life that seem like the end of everything. The show is in English. January 14. 8pm onwards. Details on BookMyShow