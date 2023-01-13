Watch Ustad Amjad Ali Khan perform live
He will be performing with his sons and grandsons
Sarod stalwart Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is all set to perform at Kala Mandir Auditorium with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash. The concert named Three Generations, One Nation will also be the debut recital for ten year old twins Zohaan and Abeer. June 19. 7pm onwards. Details on BookMyShow